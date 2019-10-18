BlackRock Inc. Sells 131,415 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,415 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $17,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QD. TT International bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at $63,828,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 278,115.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,898,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,053 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at $22,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 311.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Qudian during the second quarter valued at $9,948,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Qudian stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Qudian Inc – has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.48 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 44.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qudian Inc – will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

