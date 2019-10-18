BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,749 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.97% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 272.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of SFE opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $230.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $2.60. Analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

