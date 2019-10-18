Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.84

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 45672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 124.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the second quarter worth about $140,000. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 78.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 15,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

