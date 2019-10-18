Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.75.

NYSE BX opened at $47.81 on Monday. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,275.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,050,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 982,153 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,941,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

