Blockpass Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $308,953.00 and $4,195.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00229903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.01134682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089735 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

