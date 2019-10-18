Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blue Apron alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APRN. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Blue Apron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blue Apron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 209,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $33,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,040 over the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $579,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $75,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Apron (APRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.