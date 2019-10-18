Blue Whale EXchange Market Capitalization Hits $2.66 Million (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $2.66 million and $1.10 million worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Whale EXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0660 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsuper and CPDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00227997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.01142174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00030026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089363 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,280,103 tokens. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn.

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bittrex and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

