Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Boeing by 24.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 176,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

NYSE:BA opened at $370.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

