Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.14 on Friday, reaching $363.92. 93,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.34 and a 200-day moving average of $362.59. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

