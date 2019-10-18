Boku (LON:BOKU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 142.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON BOKU opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Wednesday. Boku has a 1 year low of GBX 63.20 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.72 million and a P/E ratio of -36.07.

In related news, insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 206,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £227,106 ($296,754.21). Also, insider Mike Cahill sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £2,875 ($3,756.70).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

