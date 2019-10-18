BOMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $85,219.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00013465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00034643 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089441 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001122 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00117156 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,001.20 or 1.00417390 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003649 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 956,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 955,979 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

