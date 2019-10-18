Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $1,007,600.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, C James Koch sold 4,481 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,792,400.00.

On Friday, October 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $2,800,420.00.

On Monday, October 7th, C James Koch sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.45, for a total transaction of $383,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.55, for a total transaction of $2,628,850.00.

On Monday, September 16th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.15, for a total transaction of $2,717,050.00.

On Friday, September 13th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.12, for a total transaction of $2,723,840.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.52, for a total transaction of $2,649,640.00.

On Monday, September 9th, C James Koch sold 14,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total transaction of $5,596,920.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $401.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.50. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $230.93 and a one year high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.84.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

