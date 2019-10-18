Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 130,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 317,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,453,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $117.31 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

