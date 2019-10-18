Bouygues (EPA:EN) Given a €43.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Bouygues (EPA:EN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EN opened at €39.25 ($45.64) on Tuesday. Bouygues has a 12 month low of €36.06 ($41.93) and a 12 month high of €45.98 ($53.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.59.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

