BowLeven (LON:BLVN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.29

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $11.15. BowLeven shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 119,704 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 million and a P/E ratio of -6.06.

About BowLeven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

