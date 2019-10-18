Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,344 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $18,541,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in Mastercard by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

NYSE:MA opened at $277.13 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,327 shares of company stock worth $38,323,022. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

