Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,875 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,891.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

