Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRVL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth about $441,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRVL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other news, Director Alan Hoops sold 3,673 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $316,208.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,798.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $150,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,787,146 shares in the company, valued at $134,268,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,621 shares of company stock worth $4,557,716 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.