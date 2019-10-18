Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 50,837 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,837 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 66.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $51,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $241,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,900 shares of company stock worth $918,664. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DXC opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

