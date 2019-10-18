Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 707 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 386,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 644,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.