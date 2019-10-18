Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in PS Business Parks by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 202,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,387,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $325,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $182.65 on Friday. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $186.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average is $169.40.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

