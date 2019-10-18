Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-1.43 for the period. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.41-1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

BDN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

