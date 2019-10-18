Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires 735 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

