Breiter Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.66.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

