Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BCOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 129,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,505. The stock has a market cap of $390.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.81. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 204.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 477.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 128.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

