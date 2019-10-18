Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EAT. Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.46. 396,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $531,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $28,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,554.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after buying an additional 714,665 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after buying an additional 563,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,970,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 339,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 318,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

