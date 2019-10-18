British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,203 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,277,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,172,000 after buying an additional 47,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,968,000 after buying an additional 214,064 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,928,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after purchasing an additional 79,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 63.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,757,000 after purchasing an additional 518,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,205,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,334 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

BTI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. 101,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.