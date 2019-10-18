British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC (LON:BSC) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), 13,972 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.90 ($0.68).

The firm has a market cap of $65.56 million and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. British Smaller Companies VCT2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.20%.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile (LON:BSC)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

