Brokerages Anticipate Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report $48.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.27 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $47.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $193.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.44 million to $193.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $195.13 million, with estimates ranging from $194.06 million to $196.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.39. 62,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,951. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $547.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 122,905 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 712,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Domini Impact Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.