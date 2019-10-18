Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to Post $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. Mizuho raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 32.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,415,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 227.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 79,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 66.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 105,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,134 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 678,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,007. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.