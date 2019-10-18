Brokerages Expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $494.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to post $494.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $499.50 million. Amedisys reported sales of $417.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.51.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $47,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,104.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $143,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,098. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $315,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amedisys by 19.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 669,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.26. 154,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,439. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $97.38 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

