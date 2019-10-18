Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $190.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $194.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $172.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $731.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.00 million to $739.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $793.43 million, with estimates ranging from $761.00 million to $815.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 76.51% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWST. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 184,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

In related news, VP Christopher Heald purchased 8,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,505.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $125,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 417,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

