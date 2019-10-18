Brokerages Expect Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Microvision’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvision will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microvision.

Get Microvision alerts:

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Microvision had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,277.02%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on shares of Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Microvision in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Microvision has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microvision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.