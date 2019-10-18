Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 456,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 153,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.42. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

