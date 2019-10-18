Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). S&W Seed reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

SANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

SANW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $78.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.37. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

