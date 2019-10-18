Brokerages Expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. TD Ameritrade reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut TD Ameritrade from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. 4,869,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.