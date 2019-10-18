Brokerages Expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. TD Ameritrade reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMTD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut TD Ameritrade from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. 4,869,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD Ameritrade (AMTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.