Brokerages Set $18.00 Target Price for Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has earned an average broker rating score of 4.30 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Studio City International an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:MSC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.40. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -76.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.71 million for the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Studio City International (MSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.