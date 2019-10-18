Brokerages Set CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) PT at $1.71

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

CBL stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.46. 27,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,063. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $255.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

