Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) PT at GBX 8,025

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,833.33 ($102.36).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 8,500 ($111.07) in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

FLTR stock traded up GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,520 ($98.26). The company had a trading volume of 748,012 shares. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,276 ($121.21). The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,446.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 0.85%.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.