Brokerages Set Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Target Price at $19.00

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.18 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

