Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $11.81

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.89. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

