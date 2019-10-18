Brokerages Set Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) PT at $28.50

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Misonix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of Misonix stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. Misonix has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Misonix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Misonix during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Misonix during the second quarter worth about $50,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Misonix during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Misonix by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

