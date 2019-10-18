Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) PT at $31.75

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of -0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,321 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $41,206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,211,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 737,925 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $12,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,210,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 359,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

