Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,183,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,458,000 after purchasing an additional 551,748 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,259,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164,790 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

