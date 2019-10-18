Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

BF/B has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ BF/B opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

