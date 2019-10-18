BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Securities initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $246.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.75.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.27 million. Analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.20000 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 64.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

