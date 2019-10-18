Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Position Decreased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $43.65 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.70 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 47,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $2,023,592.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,220.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burkhard Prause sold 15,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $674,557.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

