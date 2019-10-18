BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

BCUCY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

