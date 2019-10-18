Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,190. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $725.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.74. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BMTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $159,444.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,157.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $77,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

