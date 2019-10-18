Buckingham Research Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $32.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by Buckingham Research from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

General Motors stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 163,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,202 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

